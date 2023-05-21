Events marking the second "Turkish Cuisine Week," aiming to promote national and traditional dishes in the world, scheduled between May 21-27, commenced across Türkiye and overseas, with events organized mainly in cities along the Black Sea coast, western Izmir and Nigerian capital Abuja.

Earlier this week, the Izmir Governor's Office announced in a press release that the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism event promoting Turkish cuisine was set to commence at the Izmir Culture and Art Factory.

During "Turkish Cuisine Week," Gastronomy and Culinary Arts students from Dokuz Eylül University in Izmir will offer traditional foods referred to as social heritage to attendees.

Seminars on "Waste Free Cuisine," the "Modernization of Local Tastes by Preserving Their Traditional Essences," and the "Sustainability of Turkish Cuisine" will be held. At the same time, many traditional foods and beverages will be served to participants throughout the event.

Similarly, under the coordination of the Provincial Directorate of National Education (MEB), a cooking competition, "Teacher is in the Kitchen," was held recently in Rize as part of Turkish Cuisine Week.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA) reports, seven teachers participated in the Rize Ekrem Orhon Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School competition, with all participants being awarded for their participation.

As part of the "Turkish Cuisine Week," the "Karabuk Taste Festivals" took place in Karabük, another city on Türkiye's northern coast. Participants of the event, organized with the coordination of the governorship in the Safranbolu district renowned for its traditional Ottoman houses, enjoyed local delicacies.

Deputy governor Muhittin Gürel aimed to promote authentic Turkish cuisine by cooking regional dishes using locally grown ingredients and serving them to tourists.

A variety of Turkish dishes were also introduced within the scope of events held at the Turkish Embassy in the Nigerian capital, as Hidayet Bayraktar, the country's ambassador in Abuja, in his speech at the opening of the event highlighted that "Turkish cuisine culture carries traces of ancient civilizations of Anatolia."

Ambassador Bayraktar stated that one of the symbols of Turkish culture, which has always been famous for its hospitality, is Turkish cuisine, which symbolizes the spirit of community and solidarity.

Stating that the Turkish Cuisine Week event will continue until May 25, Bayraktar said, "(This event) aims to allow Nigerians and other friends to enjoy Türkiye's culture and diversity. It also aims to raise awareness on Turkish cuisine's cultural and historical past."