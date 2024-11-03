Some 31,000 people in Türkiye were diagnosed with lung cancer over the past year, with tobacco and tobacco product use being the primary cause, and 25,000 people lost their lives due to this reason, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Based on information compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the ministry’s efforts during Lung Cancer Awareness Month, observed throughout November, lung cancer ranks as the most common cancer type in men globally and the second most common in women, following breast cancer.

Lung cancer is cited as the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide and in Türkiye. In 2022, it is estimated that approximately 2.5 million new cases were reported globally, with 1.8 million deaths linked to the disease.

In Türkiye, lung cancer is the most frequently observed cancer in men, affecting approximately 55 out of every 100,000 men. Among women, it ranks fifth, with an incidence rate of 11 per 100,000.

90% of men's cases from tobacco

Tobacco and tobacco products are the most significant risk factors for lung cancer. A study conducted in Türkiye found that tobacco and tobacco products are responsible for about 90% of lung cancer cases in men and 43% in women.

The frequency of lung cancer decreases as tobacco and tobacco product consumption declines. Other notable causes of lung cancer include exposure to asbestos, heavy metals, air pollution, secondhand smoke and environmental risk factors such as radon.

The most common symptoms of lung cancer include a persistent or worsening cough, coughing up blood or bloody phlegm, chest pain that worsens when breathing deeply, coughing or laughing, loss of appetite, weakness, fatigue, weight loss, hoarseness and shortness of breath.

The disease is diagnosed through physical examination, chest X-rays, computed tomography (CT), bronchoscopy, biopsy and pathological analysis. Various treatment options, including surgery, targeted therapies, radiotherapy, chemotherapy and immunotherapy, are applied based on factors like the tumor's location, stage and the patient's age.

Preventive measures and early diagnosis are the most critical stages in the fight against lung cancer. The WHO’s Lung Cancer Report 2023 also emphasizes that lung cancer prevention programs should focus on these two aspects.

Under the leadership of the Ministry of Health, the National Tobacco Control Program aims to protect individuals from the harms of tobacco and tobacco products. During Lung Cancer Awareness Month, nationwide events will be held to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco and tobacco products, the importance of avoiding these products and promoting healthy eating and regular physical activity.