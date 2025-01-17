Seven irregular migrants drowned off the coast of Kuşadası, Aydın, located in the western part of Türkiye along the Aegean coast, after falling into the sea from a rubber boat that ignored the Coast Guard Command's "stop" warning. Thirty-two others were rescued.

According to the information received, the Coast Guard Command attempted to stop a moving rubber boat off the coast of the Davutlar neighborhood, Kuşadası. However, those on board the rubber boat tried to escape, and during the process, some irregular migrants fell into the sea.

The Coast Guard Command rescued 32 people, some in the water and others still on the rubber boat. Meanwhile, the bodies of three individuals were found at sea, and search operations were initiated for four missing individuals.

Following aerial and sea search operations, the bodies of the missing four individuals were recovered. The three rescued irregular migrants are receiving treatment in the intensive care unit at Kuşadası State Hospital.

Aydın Governor Yakup Canbolat stated: "According to initial findings, 32 irregular migrants and three deceased bodies were taken aboard TCSG-311 and KB-108. During the interviews with the irregular migrant group, it was determined that they had departed from Davutlar, with four individuals still missing. Search operations continue both from the sea and air for these missing persons."