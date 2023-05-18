The annual Turkish Day Parade will be held on May 20, highlighting the solidarity of the Turkish American community in New York City.

The Federation of Turkish American Associations (TADF) announced that the march would begin at 11:30 a.m. on the famous Madison Avenue in Manhattan, New York.

Sharing the information of the march, the TADF said: "We will first commemorate the lost their lives of Feb. 6 earthquakes. We were following the 40th anniversary of our Turkish Day Parade in New York and the 100th anniversary of our Republic. In addition, we will also celebrate the 104th anniversary of our great leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's arrival in Samsun. This year, we will gain strength to walk together with the Turkish-American community as one heart."

After the march, the voting process for the second round of the Turkish presidential election will begin across the U.S. between May 20-24 in polling centers.

Sharing a video message from the New York Consulate General's social media account, Consul General Reyhan Özgür invited all citizens to the parade.

Özgür noted that the parade is essential in increasing the unity and solidarity of the Turkish American community and the visibility of the U.S.' contributions to economic and cultural life.

The march, which was first organized in the U.S. in 1981 in response to the martyrdom of Turkish diplomats by the Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA) terrorist organization, became a tradition in the following years. The march, postponed during the COVID-19, was held for the 39th time last year.

Thousands of people from the Turkish world, including Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), are participating in the march with Turkish flags, organizing ceremonial vehicles and concerts from Turkish artists.