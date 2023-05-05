This year, the General Directorate of Agricultural Research and Policy (TAGEM), under the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, induced 42 disease and drought-resistant field plant varieties into Turkish agriculture, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported on Thursday.

According to the statement made by the ministry, the main element that results in yielding new plant seeds is research and development (R&D) projects on effective seeds. Officials have also expressed that it is of great importance that domestic plant studies and development continue to increase for the development of domestic seed production.

As part of its R&D activities, TAGEM utilizes marker technology in cultivation studies across Türkiye with the aim of identifying suitable plants quickly and accurately. This technology helps prevent diseases that cause reductions in yields and ultimately increases crop quality and yield.

In field crops, 289 varieties have been registered in the last five years, with a total of more than 900 varieties registered. These varieties developed by research institutes are transferred to private sector companies and delivered to farmers.

Research institutes affiliated with TAGEM have developed varieties of field crops that make up 40% of the certified seed production in the country, it was noted.

In the past, TAGEM had registered dozens of plant varieties and included them on the national variety list including hemp, einkorn wheat, black rice with a high antioxidant rate and hull-less barley. Similarly, 12 domestic potato varieties were developed in recent years and 28 medicinal aromatic plant varieties were included in production to contribute to the country's economy.

In domestic plant development studies, a new variety is registered after an average of 10-15 years of effort. Among the 42 newest plant varieties that carry different names including "Pink Pearl," "Mete" and "Sultan," there are 21 types of industrial plants, 13 cool-climate cereal varieties, five meadow crops, two aromatic plants and one edible legume.