According to the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR), one of the international higher education ranking organizations, 47 universities from Türkiye were included in this year’s list of the “world’s best universities.”

The CWUR ranking, which evaluated 21,291 universities from 95 countries this year and identified the top 2,000 institutions worldwide, was announced simultaneously around the world.

The ranking is grouped into four areas: “education,” “employability,” “faculty” and “research.” It is based on seven indicators within the “research” category, including “research output,” “high-quality publications,” “influence” and “citations.”

This year, 47 universities from Türkiye entered the ranking. Hacettepe University ranked 666th, becoming the highest-ranked Turkish higher education institution.

It was followed in the top 1,000 by Istanbul University (707th), Ankara University (733rd), Middle East Technical University (METU) (736th), Boğaziçi University (785th), Istanbul Technical University (813th), Marmara University (939th), and Koç University (989th).

The other Turkish universities ranked after the top 1,000 are as follows:

“Ege University (1052), Çukurova University (1106), Istanbul University-Cerrahpaşa (1127), Bilkent University (1140), Gazi University (1151), Yıldız Technical University (1191), Dokuz Eylül University (1206), Erciyes University (1265), Gaziantep University (1289), Atatürk University (1351), Istanbul Bilgi University (1378), University of Health Sciences (1397), Istanbul Aydın University (1438), Akdeniz University (1446), Mersin University (1448), Karadeniz Technical University (1494), Uludağ University (1506), TOBB University of Economics and Technology (1515), Izmir Institute of Technology (1532), Bahçeşehir University (1553), Fırat University (1559), Necmettin Erbakan University (1588), Adıyaman University (1612), Selçuk University (1633), Kafkas University (1653), Erzincan Binali Yıldırım University (1688), Sabancı University (1700), Ondokuz Mayıs University (1708), Tokat Gaziosmanpaşa University (1716), Özyeğin University (1773), Kocaeli University (1787), Sakarya University (1790), Eskişehir Osmangazi University (1809), Bingöl University (1854), Süleyman Demirel University (1872), Giresun University (1878), Istanbul Medeniyet University (1939), Sinop University (1986), and Gebze Technical University (1992).”