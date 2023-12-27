The 4th International Model OIC High Schools Summit will be held in Istanbul from Jan. 4 to 7, 2024. The summit was officially announced during a press conference in Istanbul on Dec. 26, led by the head of the organizing team.

The summit is a collaborative effort involving the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), recognized as a leading international institution among young people, in partnership with the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), Beyoğlu Anatolian Imam Hatip High School, and the Beyoğlu Education and Culture Foundation.

This year the summit will be held under the theme of "The Just Cause of Palestine: Establishing Permanent and Fair Peace."

Deputy Minister of National Education Nazif Yılmaz said: "This year, more Islamic countries are joining, and our program will be in both English and Arabic. We're thrilled to have 224 young students from various nations participating."

ICYF President Taha Ayhan said: "Defending the Palestinian people involves different layers, it must be done at the global, national, domestic, and community scales. In the MOIC club, our contacts aim to raise awareness about the Palestine issue. At the level of the key high school, our primary focus is on training the younger generation about Gaza and the ongoing challenges in Palestine. We then seek to build bridges by facilitating exchanges of opinions among students of different nationalities."

During the summit, the student participants are actively contributing to diplomatic and international awareness, alongside promoting justice. Students from Islamic nations are engaging in conversations about advocating for lasting peace in Palestine.

Participants will have the opportunity to express their intent in seeking answers to questions, such as how diplomatic initiatives can prevent future incidents. Additionally, they will explore how this process should unfold within the realm of international relations.