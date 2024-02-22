A 5,000-year-old underground city in southern Mardin, in the final stages of excavation, is slated to open to visitors by the end of this year, aiming to become a premier destination in Mesopotamia.

The fourth season of excavation work began to reveal the underground city after discovering that the cave was initially thought to be the only one. It was part of a larger complex with access to different areas through corridors. The excavation started four years ago in the historical streets and houses of the Midyat district.

In cooperation with the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Mardin Museum and Midyat Municipality, works have been carried out meticulously at two points in the Ulu Cami District and the Estel region for four years.

An area of ​​8,223 square meters (88,510 square feet) and an approximately 120-meter tunnel connected to these areas were unearthed during the first and second stage cleaning and excavation works of the underground city, which was found to be spread over a very large area and was determined to be approximately 5,000 years old, according to the findings.

In the underground city where places of worship, silos, water wells, shelters, wineries, workshops, cisterns and graves, tunnels and corridors are located, lamps, spindle whorls, hand mills, stone and glass beads, stone artifacts, bronze coins and jewelry dating back to different periods were found. In addition to terracotta tools, human and animal bones were also found.

The restoration and visitor welcoming center projects, which were prepared to bring the first and second stages, where the works are nearing completion, were approved by the Mardin Cultural Heritage Preservation Regional Board.

Midyat Mayor Veysi Şahin told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Turks, Kurds, Arabs, Muslims, Assyrians and Yazidis have lived together in Midyat, which has a multicultural structure, for centuries.

Noting that the excavations that started to reveal the underground city in the historical district are continuing, Şahin stated that work will be carried out in new stages determined this year under the coordination of the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums.

Outlining the plans, Şahin said: "We aim to open the first and second stages for tourism this year and will tender the visitor welcome center. The full underground city in Midyat will open to tourists in six or seven months, becoming one of the world's largest. Although we cannot currently accept visitors due to security reasons, there is significant interest."

Discussing tourism numbers, Şahin noted hosting 1 million tourists annually, with expectations of 1.5 million this year, highlighting the district's high tourism potential.

Excavation lead Gani Tarkan provided updates: "Work continues in the southern parts of the Yamaç settlement. We've identified a workshop and cave area this season, with signs of the cave being expanded for a house built above it in the early 20th century. The current excavation layer reveals filled soil, and we anticipate connections to other spaces below."

Stating that the underground city consists of an area of ​​approximately 40 hectares and that 6%-7% of it has been unearthed so far, Tarkan emphasized that the excavations will continue for years.

"The settlement in the Matiate underground city dates back to the third millennium B.C., starting in the Bronze Age and continued without interruption. We've unearthed numerous artifacts from the Roman period, including coins, lamps, oil lamps, water bottles, glass bracelets and everyday items. Additionally, we've found a significant amount of ceramics from the Middle Ages. Our aim is to gradually uncover the entire underground city and open it to tourists," Tarkan said, highlighting their discoveries.

Midyat Municipality Conservation, Application and Inspection Offices officer and art historian Mervan Yavuz said that they carried out the work meticulously with an archaeologist, an art historian and 10 workers.

Yavuz highlighted the uniqueness of the Matiate underground city, stating: "Unlike other underground cities, Matiate's civil architecture is located above ground, showcasing a gradual transition from underground living to urban life. This horizontal, terraced structure sets it apart from other vertically descending underground cities, like those in Cappadocia."