A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck at 12:59 p.m. in the Simav district of Kütahya, western Türkiye, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported.

The tremor, with an epicenter in Simav, was also felt in Istanbul, Bursa, Kocaeli, Izmir, Yalova, Eskişehir and Balıkesir, occurring at a depth of 8.46 kilometers (5.2 miles).

Kütahya Governor Musa Işın announced that no negative incidents have been reported so far. He added that there were no casualties or property damage.

"We wish everyone well. Our investigations and fieldwork continue. Thankfully, there have been no problems so far," Işın said.

Speaking to NTV by phone, Simav Mayor Kübra Tekel Aktulun said that search and rescue teams and firefighters are on the ground.

Emphasizing that a survey is ongoing in the region, Aktulun said: "It was felt very strongly. Phones have been ringing continuously. I am trying to reach people. At the moment, we have no negative reports. Our teams are on the ground continuing the survey."

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya commented on the earthquake on social media, saying: “A 5.4 magnitude earthquake has struck Simav, Kütahya. The tremor was also felt in surrounding provinces, and all teams from AFAD and relevant agencies have begun field assessments. I extend my best wishes to the citizens affected by the earthquake. May God protect our country and nation from disasters.”