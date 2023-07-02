Despite precautions and warnings issued surrounding at beaches, pools, lakes, streams and canals, 55 people have lost their lives due to drowning throughout Türkiye between June 1 and July 1.

The deceased drowned by falling into water resources while swimming or due to accidents, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

It was observed that drowning incidents were more frequent in cities with coastlines as well as in provinces with lakes, reservoirs and irrigation canals, with the highest number of drowning cases occurring on June 29.

On June 29, a total of 11 people, including two in Konya, Gaziantep and Diyarbakır, three in Kırıkkale and one each in Şanlıurfa and Mersin, lost their lives due to drowning.

Despite warnings issued by institutions such as the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the Directorate General of Security, and the State Hydraulic Works (DSI) to be cautious against swimming in dangerous locations across the country, drowning incidents often occurred near flowing water sources.

Among the distressing incidents that transpired during this period was the heart-wrenching case of a man from Hatay's Samandağ district. Tragically, he lost his life after being swept away by a powerful current while heroically rescuing two of his sons from the sea.

Another somber incident involved a 17-year-old named Şükrü Akgönül, who disappeared while cooling off in the sea in Samsun's Atakum district on June 30. Unfortunately, he was found lifeless two hours later, despite efforts to save him.

Adding to the harrowing list, two out of seven friends who sought refuge from the scorching summer heat in Lake Van on June 30 went missing in the Tusba district.

The Coast Guard Van Lake Group Command and Provincial Security Directorate's maritime police teams, promptly notified by concerned individuals, tragically discovered the lifeless bodies of two young individuals, both 21 years old.

The Black Sea shores in northern Türkiye are known to be particularly dangerous as there are few gulfs and coves. Most beaches receive high waves and strong winds, topped with rip currents, which are among the top causes of drowning.

To ensure safety and compliance with the rules, teams of DSI, the National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE), and police teams are dispatched to beaches, lakes, and rivers' shores in a number of provinces, including Van, Adana, and Diyarbakır which witnessed unfortunate accidents recently.

Erdal Tunçtan, the AFAD director in southeastern Bitlis province, speaking to AA, explained that people who enter dams and irrigation channels to cool off, especially for the purpose of swimming, are at risk of drowning.

He emphasized on the importance of adhering to rules and not entering prohibited and dangerous waters, such as dams, reservoirs, and irrigation channels. "It is crucial for non-swimmers to be accompanied by parents who can swim. In this regard, (our) parents have a great responsibility," he noted.

Tunç emphasized that those who enter waters with friends should avoid playing around, as such behavior can lead to drowning incidents.

"Those who cannot swim should not go into waters on their own. Even if they are good swimmers, their feet may cramp in the water and they may get caught in the current. Anyone who sees someone fluttering in the water should immediately contact the 112 Emergency Health teams," he urged.