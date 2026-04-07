Sehergül Koç, 58, is proving that education has no age limit by continuing her studies at Zonguldak Bülent Ecevit University (BEUN) in Zonguldak, northern Türkiye, after completing high school through distance learning.

A mother of two and grandmother of 3, Koç had to pause her education after middle school due to family circumstances. She married at 19, and despite wanting to resume her studies, obstacles prevented her from doing so for decades.

Determined to fulfill her lifelong dream, Koç completed high school in 2.5 years while working in a factory kitchen in Kocaeli, Türkiye, to support herself. She prepared for the university entrance exam by listening to lecture notes through headphones during her work hours and, in 2022, earned a place in BEUN’s Faculty of Theology in Zonguldak, Türkiye.

Koç relocated from her home in Darıca, Kocaeli, northwestern Türkiye, to a student dormitory in Zonguldak and completed a one-year preparatory program. She plans to finish her undergraduate degree next year and pursue a master’s afterward.

Despite skepticism from some, Koç emphasizes that learning is not limited by age. She said her children are proud of her, and the positive support from family, university faculty, and peers in Zonguldak, has reinforced her motivation.

Koç also advocates for girls’ education, urging those who hesitate to pursue studies, “Thirty is not too old. Don’t waste time, if you really want it, start immediately.” She stressed that education empowers individuals, builds confidence, and opens opportunities for independence.