A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Türkiye’s eastern Malatya province at 10:46 a.m. local time, with the epicenter located in the Kale district, the country's disaster management agency, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), reported on Wednesday.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage, though authorities are continuing to assess the situation. Emergency response teams have been dispatched to the area to provide assistance, and residents have been advised to remain cautious due to the possibility of aftershocks.

Türkiye lies on major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes.

The earthquake was also felt strongly in the provinces of Adıyaman, Şanlıurfa and Kahramanmaraş.

The Kahramanmaraş Governor’s Office said in a statement that immediately after the earthquake, teams from the AFAD and related organizations began field assessments without delay.

“As of now, there have been no reports of significant issues. Developments are being closely monitored. We extend our best wishes to citizens affected by the earthquake,” the statement read.

Adıyaman Governor Osman Varol also reported that there were no negative developments received from any sources following the earthquake.

Varol noted that the tremor was strongly felt in the city center and surrounding districts. "So far, we have not received any reports of serious issues from the police, gendarmerie or emergency services. There have only been a few calls reporting citizens feeling faint or unwell due to panic. No damage or destruction has been reported," Varol said.

He added: “All our agencies, especially the AFAD, are on high alert. Our field assessments and operations are continuing. We have been in contact with all district governors, police and gendarmerie units, and there have been no negative reports thus far. We are closely monitoring the situation.”

Varol, who also felt the tremor, said, "We were meeting with citizens during the public day event in the city center, and we personally felt the earthquake strongly. Thankfully, there have been no reports of any issues so far."

Şanlıurfa Governor Hasan Şıldak took to social media, stating that the earthquake in Malatya was also felt strongly in Şanlıurfa. “My best wishes go out to all our fellow citizens and provinces in the region. There have been no reports of any issues in Şanlıurfa due to the earthquake. May God protect our country from all kinds of disasters,” he wrote.

Following the earthquake, residents in all three provinces were seen leaving their homes and businesses, gathering in open areas like parks while awaiting further developments.