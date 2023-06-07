At least six dolphins were found dead on the beaches of Aydın's Kuşadası district in western Türkiye over the last week, according to local media reports on Wednesday.

According to the statement made by the Ecosystem Conservation and Nature Lovers Association (EKODOSD), the dead dolphins, whose cause of death is related to suspected human involvement, were washed up on the Nazılı, Kocagöl and Sevgi beaches, the shores of Söke and Ayday beach, and Aydınlık Bay within Dilek Peninsula National Park.

In the investigation carried out by the association, it was determined that three of the striped dolphins belonged to the genus "Stenella coeruleoalba," while the other three were of the genus "Delphinus delphis."

Furthermore, it was determined that the dolphins that were found to come from the southern region of Kuşadası Bay showed signs of heavy putrefaction, degradation and had holes in their bodies, while two of them were found to be with no tails.

Tissue and tooth samples were taken by measuring the dolphins. Five of the dolphins were buried by the Municipality of Kuşadası, and another one by the National Parks Directorate (DKMP).

Following the burial, in another statement provided by the president of the EKODOSD association Bahattin Sürücü, it was noted that: "Dolphins occupying a crucial position in the marine ecosystem's food chain, generally die as a result of factors such as marine pollution, accidental entanglement in fishing nets, and the presence of plastic waste."

"We informed the governor of Kuşadası about the deaths of the dolphins that occurred one after the other and about the investigation by the marine units to prevent further deaths," he concluded.