Over 600,000 visitors took hot-air balloon trips to experience a bird's-eye view of the country's world-famous scenic Cappadocia in 2023.

Cappadocia is famous for its unique "fairy chimney" volcanic cones, valleys, underground cities, boutique hotels and houses carved into rocks, churches, chapels and shelters used during the early years of the Christian faith.

The region, located in Central Anatolia's Nevşehir province, is preserved as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Nevşehir Governor Ali Fidan praised the remarkable achievements in Cappadocia's tourism sector, highlighting the record-breaking year of 2023.

"As we reflect on the tourism statistics of 2023, it's evident that it has been a notably successful period for our city, marking the highest influx of both local and international visitors," said Fidan.

Shedding light on the region's activities, Fidan emphasized the significance of balloon tourism. "Among these activities, balloon tourism stands out. In 2023, Cappadocia hosted hot-air balloon flights for 218 days, encompassing 27,418 commercial flights," he underscored.

A total of 615,630 individuals had the opportunity to witness the breathtaking beauty of Cappadocia from the sky and experience balloon travel. These figures underscore the productivity of 2023 in terms of ballooning activities. I extend my gratitude to those within this sector and wish for their continued success in 2024," he added.

Mehmet Dinler, a tourism professional, shared his perspective on closing out 2023, saying: "We concluded the year 2023 near our projected expectations. As we step into 2024, there's ample reason for hope and optimism. Notably, we set an all-time record in the number of passengers flown in balloons throughout the Cappadocia region in 2023."