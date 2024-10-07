In the Midyat district of Mardin, southeastern Türkiye, 65 students tasted pizza for the first time.

As part of the "No Child Left Without Pizza" project, a generous pizza business owner treated 65 students at a village school in the Bağlarbaşı neighborhood of Midyat.

On this surprise day for the students, Midyat District Governor Ömer Faruk Özdemir, Midyat Mayor Veysi Şahin, District National Education Director Abdürrahim Demir, District Gendarmerie Commander Lieutenant Volkan Şenocak and teachers attended.

Business manager Berat Gündüz stated that they recently opened their branches and that the "No Child Left Without Pizza" project is a social responsibility initiative they had previously considered. Gündüz said: "We brought it first to the village school in the Bağlarbaşı neighborhood. Our main aim is to bring pizza to other village schools and make them happy. We invite those who want to support us to our branch."

Village head Veysi Tasman expressed: "Everyone should make the children happy with different activities to uplift their spirits, at least at the start of their education. You know that most children in rural areas have not encountered pizza before. They have now been introduced to pizza. This was a great morale boost for the children. I am very happy about that."