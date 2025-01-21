A fire engulfed an 11-story hotel at Kartalkaya Ski Resort in Türkiye’s Bolu province early Tuesday, killing 66 people and injuring 51 others, according to local officials.

The blaze started around 3:30 a.m. (12:30 a.m. GMT) on the fourth floor of the 161-room hotel, the Bolu Governor’s Office said in a statement. The hotel, perched on a cliff, presented significant challenges for firefighters attempting to control the flames.

Emergency crews, including 30 fire trucks and 28 ambulances, responded from Bolu and neighboring provinces. A total of 85 vehicles and 231 personnel were involved in rescue and firefighting efforts, with reinforcements continuing to arrive.

Television footage showed flames consuming the upper floors and roof of the hotel. Images also captured fire engines surrounding the charred building and white bed sheets tied together dangling from a window as desperate guests tried to escape.

The fire coincided with Türkiye's school holidays, a peak period for families from Istanbul and Ankara visiting the Bolu mountains for winter sports.

Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydın said the fire started on the restaurant floor, though the cause remains under investigation. At the time of the incident, 234 guests were staying at the hotel.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced a judicial investigation led by the Bolu Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, with six prosecutors and a five-member expert committee assigned to examine the cause of the fire.

Eyewitnesses described harrowing scenes. Barış Salgür, who works at a neighboring hotel, said he was in his room when he heard screams. "I saw people shouting for help from the windows. We brought ropes, pillows, and quilts. Before firefighters arrived, two women jumped from the upper floors," Salgür told reporters.

Ski instructor Necmi Kepcetutan, a hotel resident, said he woke to the chaos and helped rescue about 20 guests. "The smoke was suffocating, and it was difficult for people to find the fire escape," he told NTV television.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he has been closely monitoring the situation. “I wish Allah's mercy upon our citizens who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured,” Erdoğan wrote on X.

First lady Emine Erdoğan expressed her sorrow in a social media post, extending condolences and best wishes for the recovery of those affected.

Opposition leaders, including those from the Republican People's Party (CHP), also expressed grief and pledged cooperation in investigations.

Following Erdoğan’s orders, Interior Minister Yerlikaya, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, and Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) President Okay Memiş arrived in Bolu to oversee rescue operations.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun emphasized the importance of avoiding misinformation, urging media outlets to rely on official statements during such crises.

Locals and nearby hotel guests rushed to assist. Eyewitness Ali Atmaca said he and others brought mattresses to soften the impact for those jumping from windows. “Despite our efforts, many lives were lost right before our eyes. It’s devastating,” Atmaca said.

Kartalkaya Ski Resort, nestled in the Köroğlu Mountains, lies about 38 kilometers (24 miles) from Bolu and 270 kilometers from Istanbul. Other hotels in the area were evacuated as a precaution, with guests relocated to accommodations in Bolu.

Authorities continue to investigate the fire's cause, vowing a thorough probe into the tragedy.