Defying age conventions and reaffirming the power of continuous education, 70-year-old retiree Sezai Aytekin has successfully completed high school and is now preparing to sit for the national university entrance examination.

Aytekin, who resides in the Cami Kebir neighborhood in Afyonkarahisar, western Türkiye, returned to the country two decades ago following his retirement in Switzerland. Leveraging his fluency in English, German and Portuguese, he sought to formalize his qualifications to obtain a professional tour guide license, a role that mandates completion of secondary education.

Following his enrollment in the open high school system, he earned his diploma and immediately shifted focus toward university preparation, signaling a transition to a new academic chapter.

Aytekin said that the return to structured education was occasionally demanding, particularly during exam cycles, yet he remained committed. “I studied intensely during the last month before exams. I worked hard. My next goal is university and I plan to choose a foreign language department. Since I already speak three languages, I do not expect to struggle,” he noted.

He also highlighted that curiosity and mobility fuel his motivation. “I never sit still. I love traveling and discovering new knowledge. During exam periods, I would study until late hours. When I tell people I received my high school diploma at 70, they congratulate me. Some even say, ‘We want to continue our education too,’” Aytekin said.

His wife, Nazan Aytekin, emphasized his determination and unwavering commitment, adding that he serves as an example for younger generations. “I always wanted him to continue his studies. During exams, he would stay awake night after night. His ambition inspires not just our family, but the youth as well,” she said.