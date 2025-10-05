In Paşaköy, a village in the Şefaatli district of Yozgat, central Türkiye, 75-year-old Bekir Badat volunteers to clean and maintain the 260-year-old Tokmak Hasan Paşa Mosque.

The historic mosque, registered and protected by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, underwent restoration in 2022 and was reopened for worship. Known for its wooden ceiling decorations and elegant motifs, the mosque draws attention for its unique architecture.

Since its reopening, Badat comes to the mosque early once a week, particularly on Fridays. He sweeps the courtyard, cleans the interior and dusts parts of the pulpit and walls. In addition to maintaining the mosque, he provides information about its history and architecture to visitors who come from surrounding towns and districts.

Badat said he tries to clean the Tokmak Hasan Paşa Mosque as best as he can. He recalled that the mosque had undergone various repairs in the past. “This mosque is 260 years old. Its restoration was completed about three years ago. It’s a beautiful wooden mosque. Nothing is lacking in our mosque. Its carvings are exquisite. When I enter the mosque, I feel a warmth and a sense of relief,” he said.

Badat emphasized that he will continue to take care of the mosque as long as he can. “Until now, I have looked after our historic mosque, taking care of it and cleaning it as much as possible. When necessary, I have performed the duties of the imam and the muezzin. I have done everything I can for our mosque. Visitors say, ‘The mosque has been very well maintained.’ I want it to continue being taken care of. Thankfully, I have no problems, but this is what I have been able to do,” he added.

He also expressed his hope that young people would support the mosque’s maintenance in the future. Badat noted that many visitors come from nearby towns and districts and he provides them with information about the mosque’s history.

Highlighting the mosque’s wooden architecture, Badat said visitors are particularly impressed by the carvings and decorations, which make the mosque a notable example of historical craftsmanship in central Türkiye.