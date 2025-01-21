A fire engulfed an 11-story hotel at Kartalkaya Ski Resort in Türkiye’s Bolu province early Tuesday, killing 76 people and injuring dozens of others.

"We are in deep pain. We have unfortunately lost 66 lives in the fire that broke out at this hotel," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya told reporters after inspecting the site and providing the latest information.

In a later statement, Yerlikaya updated the death toll to 76, as he vowed to hold everyone responsible for the disaster accountable.

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu said at least one of the injured was in serious condition, while 17 victims had been discharged from hospitals.

The blaze started around 3:30 a.m. (12:30 a.m. GMT) on the fourth floor of the 161-room hotel, the Bolu Governor’s Office said in a statement. The hotel's location, perched on a cliff, posed significant challenges for firefighters attempting to control the flames.

Yerlikaya said the first extinguishing effort was made at 4:15 a.m.

Emergency crews, including fire trucks and ambulances, responded from Bolu and neighboring provinces. Despite the 10-hour firefighting operation, efforts failed to save the 66 lives lost.

An immediate judicial investigation, led by the Bolu Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, involved six prosecutors and a five-member expert committee assigned to determine the cause of the fire.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan assured the public that an investigation was underway to identify those responsible. “Every necessary step is being taken and will continue to be taken to clarify the incident and hold those responsible accountable fully,” he said.

Television footage showed flames consuming the upper floors and roof of the hotel. Images also captured fire engines surrounding the charred building and white bed sheets tied together, dangling from windows as desperate guests tried to escape.

The fire coincided with Türkiye's school holidays, a peak period for families from Istanbul and Ankara visiting the Bolu mountains for winter sports.

At the time of the incident, Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydın said 234 guests were staying at the hotel.

Eyewitnesses described harrowing scenes. Barış Salgür, who works at a neighboring hotel, said he was in his room when he heard screams. "I saw people shouting for help from the windows. We brought ropes, pillows and quilts. Before firefighters arrived, two women jumped from the upper floors," Salgür told reporters.

Ski instructor Necmi Kepçetutan, a hotel resident, said he woke to chaos and helped rescue about 20 guests. "The smoke was suffocating, and it was difficult for people to find the fire escape," he told NTV television.

First lady Emine Erdoğan expressed her sorrow in a social media post, extending condolences and best wishes for the recovery of those affected.

Also on X, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Opposition leaders, including those from the Republican People's Party (CHP), expressed grief and pledged cooperation in the investigations.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun emphasized the importance of avoiding misinformation and urged media outlets to rely on official statements during crises.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed sadness over the incident. "I extend my heartfelt condolences to my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Turkish nation, especially the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this accident and pray for the swift recovery of the injured," he wrote on X.

Hadja Lahbib, the EU commissioner for equality, preparedness and crisis management, who is currently on an official visit to Türkiye, expressed her "deepest condolences" to Türkiye and the families of the victims. "The EU stands in solidarity and offers support through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism," she said on X.

Eyewitness Ali Atmaca said he and others brought mattresses to soften the impact for those jumping from windows. “Despite our efforts, many lives were lost right before our eyes. It’s devastating,” Atmaca said.

"My wife smelled the burning. The alarm did not go off," Atakan Yelkovan, a guest staying on the third floor of the hotel, told Ihlas News Agency (IHA).

"We tried to go upstairs but couldn't – there were flames. We went downstairs and came here (outside)," he said. "People on the upper floors were screaming. They hung down sheets ... some tried to jump," he added.

Kartalkaya Ski Resort, nestled in the Köroğlu Mountains, is about 38 kilometers (24 miles) from Bolu and 270 kilometers from Istanbul. As a precaution, other hotels in the area were evacuated, and guests were relocated to accommodations in Bolu.