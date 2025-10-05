Eight criminals wanted for serious crimes, including assault, robbery, drug offenses and child sexual abuse, were captured in five countries and extradited to Türkiye, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Friday.

The operation was coordinated by the Interpol-Europol Department of the General Directorate of Security. Six of the suspects were wanted internationally with Red Notices, and two were wanted at the national level.

O.A., wanted internationally with a Red Notice for assault, resisting execution of duty, insult and theft; S.Ö., wanted internationally for intentional injury, aggravated robbery, misuse of bank or credit cards, and threatening with a firearm; S.B., wanted nationally for purchasing, possessing, or using drugs or stimulants and for purchasing, carrying, or possessing ammunition for unlicensed firearms; and H.E., wanted nationally for drug or stimulant trafficking or supply, were captured in Georgia and extradited to Türkiye.

Y.I., wanted internationally for importing drugs or stimulants, was captured in Iran; A.A., wanted internationally for intentional injury, was captured in Croatia; H.D., wanted internationally for aggravated sexual abuse of a child, was captured in Germany; and T.T., wanted internationally for depriving a person of liberty and causing injury through force, threat or deceit, was captured in Albania. All were returned to Türkiye to face prosecution.

Yerlikaya said the operation demonstrates the effectiveness of international law enforcement cooperation and the commitment of Turkish authorities to bringing wanted criminals to justice.