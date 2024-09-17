The Institute of Forensic Medicine has confirmed that Narin was strangled, as reported by TRT Haber. On Sept. 8, the body of 8-year-old Narin Güran was discovered in a local stream about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from her village in the Bağlar district of Diyarbakır, southeastern Türkiye.

The discovery followed a 19-day search after Narin disappeared in August. Despite extensive efforts by her family and local villagers, the search intensified only after her disappearance was reported to the gendarmerie.

The autopsy on Narin involved collecting 91 tissue samples to determine the cause of death and identify any potential signs of abuse or other criminal activities. Initial forensic observations revealed significant decomposition of her body. The preliminary report noted the absence of visible signs of sharp or blunt force trauma or gunshot wounds and no indicators of internal bleeding. Due to decomposition, it is impossible to determine the exact time of death at this stage.

Some tissue samples have been sent to the Istanbul Forensic Medicine Institute for further analysis. The exact cause of death will be determined through ongoing examinations at both the Diyarbakır and Istanbul forensic medicine institutes.

Additionally, dental samples from the detained mother, Yüksel Güran, have been sent to the Istanbul Forensic Medicine Institute for comparison with bite marks found on the arm of the arrested brother, Enes Güran.

The investigation into Narin Güran’s death continues as authorities seek to determine the motive and identify the perpetrators.