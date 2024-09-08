The body of 8-year-old Narin Güran was found in a local stream about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from her village in the Bağlar district of Diyarbakır, southeastern Türkiye after a 19-day desperate search following her disappearance on Aug. 21.

After Güran, who was attending a Quran course, failed to return home, her family searched for her using their own resources.

When the search with villagers yielded no results, Narin's father, Arif Güran, reported her missing to the gendarmerie at around 8 p.m. the same day.

In response, a comprehensive search operation was initiated involving the Bağlar Gendarmerie Command, Bağlar Public Security Command, Gendarmerie Special Operations teams, Gendarmerie Criminal Investigation Teams (JASAT), dog tracking teams, underwater search and rescue teams, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality Underwater Search teams and municipal rescue teams from nearby districts.

Approximately 150 vehicles passing by the area at the time of the girl's disappearance were investigated and searches were conducted in local houses and cars entering the village. In total, 12,565 vehicles were searched, 130 people were questioned, 32,952 people were checked and seven tracking dogs were used to search an area exceeding 11,000 hectares.

Final security camera footage

Meanwhile, the last footage of her before she went missing was captured by the school's security camera. The footage from Aug. 21 at 3:15 p.m. shows her walking with four friends and then separating to head home using a hill path.

During the search efforts, two different child sandals were found on Aug. 22, 3 kilometers from the Güran family home, and on Aug. 28, 2 kilometers away. However, based on the family's statements, both sandals were confirmed not to belong to the missing girl.

As part of the investigation, Narin's older brother E.G., 18, was taken into custody due to bite marks on his arm. E.G. was released since it could not be determined whether the bite marks were from his sister.

Uncle arrested

In the ongoing investigation, Narin's uncle, Salim Güran, also the village head of Tavşantepe, was detained. DNA samples taken from Güran's vehicle matched those found on Narin's clothing. After being processed by the gendarmerie, Salim Güran was taken to court in an armored vehicle. On Sept. 2, he was arrested by the court on charges of "intentional killing" and "deprivation of liberty."

Additionally, searches were conducted in the village cemetery, especially in recently buried graves, using underground imaging devices under the prosecutor's supervision.

No findings were reported. Gendarmerie Search and Rescue (JAK) teams also searched the Eğertutmaz Stream, located 2 kilometers from the village.

Remains found

On the 19th day of the search, Narin's lifeless body was found in the Eğertutmaz Stream. Access to the village was restricted, and Narin's body was taken to the Forensic Medicine Institute for an autopsy.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya also made a statement on social media: "Unfortunately, the lifeless body of our missing girl Narin, who went missing in the Tavşantepe neighborhood of Bağlar district in Diyarbakır, was found by our gendarmerie teams. I pray for Allah's mercy on Narin. May her place be in paradise. Our condolences."