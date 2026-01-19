An 81-year-old woman living in Çorum, northern Türkiye, continues to pursue education and personal development by attending a wide range of training and hobby courses, proving that learning has no age limit.

Mother of four, Esme Dalgıç began her educational journey years ago after her first child started school. She enrolled in a knitting course offered by the local public education center and later completed a literacy program, which marked the beginning of her lifelong commitment to learning.

Over the years, Dalgıç went on to obtain her primary and middle school diplomas through open education programs. Her interest in continuous development later expanded to numerous fields, including sewing, embroidery, marbling art, oil painting, computer skills, three-dimensional design, photography and decorative handicrafts.

She also attended a driving course and earned her driver’s license, further broadening her personal capabilities.

At the age of 76, Dalgıç received her high school diploma and later joined Hitit University’s “Mother University Project,” designed to encourage women’s participation in education. She also took the university entrance exam twice, reflecting her determination to continue learning regardless of age.

Spending several months each year with her children in Istanbul, Dalgıç remains actively involved in educational activities there as well, regularly participating in courses and learning programs.

Currently, she attends Quran courses three days a week and participates in oil painting classes held at the Çorum Municipality Buhara Women’s Cultural Center on two days. She has also expressed her goal of enrolling in a traditional musical instrument course if her health allows.

Dalgıç explains that education has always played a central role in her life, noting that she has preferred documentaries over television series and has consistently sought opportunities to learn since her twenties.

She emphasized that education offers social connection as well as personal growth, encouraging people of all ages not to isolate themselves at home. According to Dalgıç, attending courses creates a sense of belonging, expands social circles and brings renewed motivation to daily life.

Her commitment has also influenced others around her. Several individuals who had previously dropped out of school reportedly returned to education after seeing her determination.

Art instructor Gülçin Gevenkiriş described Dalgıç as a strong source of inspiration for both teachers and students, underlining that her perseverance demonstrates that personal development can continue as long as one remains motivated.

Classmate and neighbor Sema Dalyan also highlighted Dalgıç’s positive influence in the classroom, noting that her life experience and supportive attitude contribute significantly to the learning environment.