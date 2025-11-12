Makbule Can, 89, of Karakavuz village in Zonguldak’s Karadeniz Ereğli district in northern Türkiye, discovered a passion for painting at age 70 and has been creating art ever since.

A mother of three, Can spent much of her life tending her garden and keeping bees to support her family. 19 years ago, her children encouraged her to take time for herself, saying, “Spend one day a week for yourself.”

Her children provided her with paint, paper and canvases, reminding her, “You used to paint when we were kids. You can do it again.” Soon, Can discovered her talent, and she has since gifted hundreds of paintings to visitors and her children.

Can’s work gained public attention in 2013 when the Karadeniz Ereğli Municipality showcased her paintings in an exhibition.

She spends winters painting and devotes spring to her garden and beekeeping. “Painting gives me peace,” she told Anadolu Agency (AA). “I started because of my children. I’ve always gone to the garden; I never liked doing nothing. I kept bees and tended the garden for 40 years. One day, they told me to work for myself. They brought the materials, and I liked it. I paint in winter, and in summer I’m back in my garden.”

Drawing inspiration from everyday life, Can said, “I paint from my imagination, what I see, and nature. I love animals, so I paint them. I paint flowers and insects. It’s a hobby. I never attended classes, and I couldn’t. I’m busy with my bees and work. I paint as much as I can and enjoy it.”

She also spoke about the challenges she sees in others taking up creative pursuits. “Some people just don’t want to. They say, ‘We can’t do it.’ It’s not hard; you just need to start. But if they don’t feel like it, it’s difficult for them.”

On the value of art, Can said, “Art is not fully appreciated. We weren’t taught, weren’t exposed. We grew up in remote areas, but I’ve always had the desire. I never liked doing nothing, so I keep going.”

Can especially enjoys gifting her paintings to children. “Their happiness makes me happy,” she said.