Shelter for the earthquake victims in southern Hatay's Iskenderun district will be provided by a ship with a capacity of 906 beds brought to the port under the coordination of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure late Monday.

After the major destruction caused by the 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes that left more than 41,000 people killed and over 105,000 injured according to latest official figures, many of the disaster victims were settled in tents set up under the coordination of Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and national and international aid teams.

Initially, after the earthquakes, a ship with 400 cabins and 1,056 beds was brought to the port in the district by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources for purpose of hosting quake survivors.

Now, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure also took the action and signed an agreement with the 906-bed capacity roll-on, roll-off ship.

The ship was docked at Iskenderun Port on Monday, prior to the two earthquakes centered in Hatay's Defne and Samandağ districts that shook the devastated region once again.

While no adverse events were experienced in the port during the earthquakes, it was stated that the ship with a capacity of 906 beds will provide shelter for the disaster victims.