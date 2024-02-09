The country is expected to welcome spring temperatures above seasonal norms and much-needed rain, Analysis and Forecasts Branch Manager of the General Directorate of Meteorology Şahin Şahba said Friday after evaluating the three-month seasonal temperature data.

"The expected weather conditions in March, April and May are expected to be 1 to 2 degrees, and sometimes 3 degrees Celsius (5.4 degrees Fahrenheit), above seasonal norms, especially in March and April. Of course, this does not mean that it will always be hot, it will be cold sometimes. However, when we look at the averages, we can say that we will have a warm spring, March and April," Şahbaz said.

"In May, temperatures in eastern and southeastern Anatolia will be 1 to 2 degrees above the seasonal normal," he said.

Sharing his predictions about the rainfall situation in the country in the spring, he said, "We expect the rainfall to be around the seasonal norms throughout the country, but in the Black Sea region, especially in the coastal area, the rainfall will be slightly above the seasonal norms."

Shahbaz emphasized that temperatures above seasonal norms are a factor that increases the amount of precipitation in the spring months and said: "While increasing the amount of precipitation, unfortunately, it also increases the amount of short-term, heavy precipitation. Therefore, with the hot weather, the possibility of seeing more floods, heavy rains and floods increases."

Şahbaz stated that a warm winter may also cause trees to bloom early and said: "Although we think that the next period will be warm, unfortunately, we will see short-term cold spurts of a few days within this hot period. These cold spells can also be quite risky in terms of agricultural frost. Because the temperatures are high, there is a possibility that early blooming trees will suffer great damage in these late frosts."