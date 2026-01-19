The number of active lifeguards across Türkiye has surpassed 30,000, according to the Turkish Underwater Sports Federation (TSSF), reflecting the country’s expanding capacity in water safety and lifesaving services.

Speaking to an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent during the Finswimming Türkiye Championship held at the Konya Olympic Swimming Pool between Jan. 15 and 18, TSSF President Kadir Sağlam shared comprehensive assessments regarding ongoing underwater sports activities and the federation’s long-term strategic objectives.

Sağlam stated that the federation currently organizes competitions in 12 active disciplines nationwide, underlining that lifesaving remains one of the most critical areas under its responsibility. He noted that lifeguards deployed at beaches, swimming pools, hotels and public institutions are trained, evaluated and certified directly by the federation.

“Our federation is responsible for training lifeguards, assessing their professional competencies, conducting examinations and issuing official certifications,” Sağlam said. “This system ensures standardized qualifications and contributes directly to public safety.”

He recalled that lifeguard competitions were organized in Türkiye for the first time last year, marking a significant milestone for the discipline. Following these national events, Turkish athletes also participated in international competitions in Europe, expanding Türkiye’s visibility in the field of lifesaving sports.

Looking ahead, Sağlam announced that Türkiye will host its first international competition in the lifesaving discipline this year, a development he described as a major step toward strengthening the country’s international positioning.

“We are assertive in the lifesaving branch,” he said. “Within the next few years, we aim to produce championship-level athletes. With the number of active lifeguards now exceeding 30,000, the discipline continues to grow steadily. As lifesaving is expected to become an Olympic discipline in the upcoming Olympic Games, we believe public interest in this field will increase further.”

Beyond lifesaving, Sağlam emphasized that the federation oversees a wide range of underwater sports, including scuba diving, freediving, underwater rugby, underwater hockey, spearfishing, underwater photography and underwater target shooting.

He added that, excluding lifeguarding, the number of registered athletes across these disciplines exceeds 20,000. With nearly 300 affiliated sports clubs nationwide, Sağlam said the Turkish Underwater Sports Federation currently ranks as the country’s fourth-largest sports federation.