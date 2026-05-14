Damage assessment efforts continue in several provinces across Türkiye following floods and water overflows triggered by heavy rainfall, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the AFAD said the General Directorate of Meteorology had issued yellow weather warnings for 16 provinces on May 12 due to thunderstorms and heavy rain expected to cause adverse weather conditions.

The agency noted that preparedness, precautionary and emergency response activities were carried out in coordination with relevant institutions under the Türkiye Disaster Response Plan (TAMP) to prevent severe weather events from turning into larger disasters.

The AFAD said provincial governors’ offices in the warned provinces received alerts and information through message forms, emails and phone calls, while weather developments were monitored closely.

To support field coordination and operational management, the AFAD deployed senior disaster response and search and rescue officials to Samsun in northern Türkiye and Çankırı in central Türkiye.

According to the statement, emergency call centers received a total of 333 flood-related reports, including 180 reports from Çankırı, 137 reports after the Hacı Osman Stream overflowed in the Havza district of Samsun, and six reports from Şırnak in southeastern Türkiye.

The AFAD said all incidents were addressed through coordinated operations involving the AFAD, emergency medical teams, health services, State Hydraulic Works, municipalities, highways authorities, police, gendarmerie and other public institutions.

Support AFAD volunteers from Ordu, Tokat, Amasya, Çorum and Sinop in northern Türkiye were also deployed to assist cleaning and recovery efforts in flooded homes and workplaces.

Authorities said response operations in Samsun and Çankırı involved 1,513 personnel, 196 AFAD volunteers, 142 construction machines, 122 motor pumps, 41 trucks and 26 submersible pumps.

Teams from the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) distributed food and beverages to affected residents, while public institutions and volunteers continue supporting mud and water cleanup operations in homes and businesses.

The AFAD added that provincial teams from the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry launched damage assessment work, while treasury officials also began financial loss assessment studies in the provinces affected by severe weather.