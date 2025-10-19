Teams from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) carried out a meticulous and comprehensive coordination process to ensure the safe transfer of humanitarian aid materials unloaded from Türkiye’s 17th “Ship of Goodness” to the Rafah Border Crossing on Oct. 19.

Under AFAD’s coordination, 900 tons of humanitarian aid materials prepared with the support of 17 civil society organizations were unloaded from the ship and loaded onto a total of 52 trucks over a two-day operation.

The trucks set off toward the Rafah Border Crossing to deliver the aid materials to the people of Gaza.

The humanitarian aid, which includes baby formula, ready-to-eat meals and canned goods, was safely handled by AFAD teams working around the clock on-site.

To ensure the organized execution of loading and unloading operations and the secure transfer of the aid to the Rafah Border Crossing, the teams meticulously recorded each aid package at El-Arish Port, noting its type and the civil society organization that sent it.

Truck license plates were documented and driver information was registered in the system, allowing the shipment process to be completed in a planned and orderly manner.