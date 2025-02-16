In a promising update for the people of Kahramanmaraş, southern Türkiye, the head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Ali Hamza Pehlivan, has announced that 34,600 independent housing units, including those in rural areas, have been completed and handed over to earthquake survivors.

Speaking on the ongoing recovery efforts, Pehlivan highlighted the collaborative efforts of the Turkish government, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and local communities. He praised the solid unity that has emerged since the devastating earthquakes of Feb. 6, noting that this solidarity has been key to addressing the aftermath of the disaster.

Through the coordination of AFAD, the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, and multiple construction agencies, over 200,000 units have been built across the affected regions, with nearly 150 of them designated as workplaces.

Pehlivan also emphasized that these housing projects not only focus on providing safe shelter but also include essential infrastructure such as roads, social facilities and livestock barns, which are vital for the rural residents' livelihoods.

In addition to the housing recovery, positive feedback from the displaced citizens has been a source of encouragement, showing that the efforts are well received. Pehlivan expressed his gratitude for the resilience of the people and reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind in the rebuilding process.