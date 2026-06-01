The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced that 13,342 personnel, 5,656 vehicles and heavy machinery have been deployed nationwide to combat landslides, floods, inundations and overflows.

In a statement shared via AFAD’s NSosyal account, it was noted that risk reduction, preparedness, preventive measures and response activities aimed at preventing meteorological events from turning into disasters and emergencies are being carried out under the Türkiye Disaster Response Plan (TAMP). It was also stated that post-disaster recovery efforts to restore normal life are implemented within the framework of the Türkiye Post-Disaster Recovery Plan (TASİP), in coordination and cooperation with all relevant institutions and organizations.

The statement reported that between May 21 and May 31, excessive rainfall caused 110 landslide and rockfall incidents across various provinces, particularly Tokat, Trabzon, Osmaniye, Giresun, Hatay, Gümüşhane, Niğde, Erzurum and Afyonkarahisar. These events resulted in damage to 67 homes and one barn.

Similarly, between May 21 and May 30, floods and overflows were recorded in a wide range of provinces, including Hatay, Tokat, Amasya, Nevşehir, Ordu, Çorum, Konya, Ankara, Eskişehir, Karabük, Adıyaman, Kırşehir, Bursa, Erzurum, Artvin, Çankırı, Kütahya, Bolu, Aksaray, Edirne, Osmaniye, Giresun, Rize and Bilecik.

In response to these incidents, AFAD stated that a total of 13,342 personnel and 5,656 vehicles and pieces of heavy equipment from AFAD, the police, gendarmerie, 112 Emergency Health Services, fire departments, highways authorities, provincial special administrations, the State Hydraulic Works (DSİ) and municipalities were actively involved in response operations.

Finally, the statement highlighted ongoing recovery and support efforts, noting that cleaning works in affected homes and workplaces are being supported by relevant institutions and AFAD Volunteers. It also extended well wishes to citizens affected by adverse weather conditions and expressed gratitude to all teams on duty during the Eid al-Adha holiday period, who remain on alert to ensure rapid and effective response to potential disasters, emergencies, transportation accidents and incidents involving stranded individuals.