People with disabilities in central Türkiye's Kırşehir province took part in a hands-on disaster preparedness training organized by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), where many examined an emergency disaster kit for the first time and learned how to respond during earthquakes, floods and fires.

The training was held to mark the 21st anniversary of the implementation of Türkiye's Law on Persons with Disabilities.

During the program, AFAD personnel provided practical instruction on how to act safely during natural disasters and introduced participants to the contents of an emergency preparedness kit. The session also covered basic search and rescue techniques designed to improve disaster awareness among people with disabilities.

Participants had the opportunity to try on emergency equipment, including rain ponchos and thermal emergency blankets, while learning how each item could be used in disaster situations. Their excitement during the interactive demonstrations drew attention throughout the event.

People with disabilities attended the training alongside their families, giving them the opportunity to examine and use emergency supplies for the first time while gaining practical knowledge that could prove vital during emergencies.

Participant Yunus Koyuncu said he was pleased with the training and that he learned how to respond correctly during earthquakes and fires.

Another participant, Emine Sağlam, described the program as informative, saying she gained valuable knowledge about search and rescue efforts and disaster response.

Adnan Göçmen, head of the Kırşehir branch of the White Moon Association, welcomed the initiative, saying the organization was pleased to support AFAD's work.

"People with disabilities become more aware of disasters through training like this. Disaster awareness should reach every segment of society," he said.