In response to the relentless downpours and flooding that have gripped the eastern and central regions of the country, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) issued orange and yellow alerts, signifying the dire situation that has unfolded.

AFAD President Okay Memiş said that the search-and-rescue operations are ongoing round-the-clock in flood-ravaged regions of Samsun and Aksaray.

The devastating consequences became painfully apparent as waterlogged streets transformed into virtual lakes, roads were sundered, vehicles swallowed totally, and boulevards submerged after a staggering 147 kilograms per square meter of precipitation afflicted the city.

Responding swiftly to the unfolding catastrophe, AFAD, in conjunction with the metropolitan municipality, district municipalities, and all public institutions, initiated a massive mobilization effort. Evacuation of flooded streets and houses, accompanied by extensive cleanup operations, commenced immediately. Additionally, response teams intervened proactively in a bid to mitigate further damage, clearing clogged battlements and canals obstructed by debris and soil washed down from the rain-soaked slopes.

Memiş stressed on the ongoing nature of these efforts, assuring the public that each report is being meticulously evaluated. He stated: "As AFAD, we issued warnings yesterday across Türkiye for regions deemed at risk based on information provided by the Turkish State Meteorological Service (TSMS). We identified potential trouble spots over the weekend. An orange alert was issued for Samsun and its vicinity, with a yellow alert extended to Central Anatolia all the way to Hatay.

"Distressing reports have emerged from Aksaray and Nevşehir. Regrettably, our teams had to respond to three critical incidents in Aksaray. In a village within the city, citizens were attempting to navigate a perilous road despite surging currents. Tragically, they were swept away by the rushing waters, resulting in tragic loss of lives. In another heart-wrenching incident, a husband and wife managed to save themselves, but their 3-month-old infant perished in the floodwaters. Our relentless search for the missing baby continues."

He added: "We have coordinated search-and-rescue operations, led by the Aksaray Governorship, as AFAD. We have deployed a team of 150 individuals in collaboration with Aksaray Municipality, Special Provincial Administration, UMKE, gendarmerie and police units."

While extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, AFAD disclosed that two citizens met a tragic fate in Nevşehir as they were overcome by relentless floods, losing their lives to the calamity.