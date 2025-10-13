Türkiye has accelerated its humanitarian assistance to Gaza after a cease-fire took effect on Oct. 8, 2025, with the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) coordinating efforts to deliver food, shelter and other essential supplies to the region.

According to AFAD, 333 trucks of aid have crossed into Gaza since July 27, 2025. An additional 17 trucks of food, three trucks of blankets and Türkiye’s tents are scheduled to enter Gaza on Oct. 13. AFAD highlighted that Türkiye, refusing to remain silent in the face of ongoing suffering, continues to mobilize all government agencies, organizations, and civil society partners to provide aid.

“Since July 27, 2025, a total of 333 trucks of aid materials have reached Gaza. Following the cease-fire on Oct. 8, humanitarian operations have accelerated. As part of these efforts, 100 trucks of aid, coordinated by AFAD with contributions from Turkish Red Crescent and other national civil society organizations, have been delivered from El Ariş, Egypt, to the Karem Abu Salem border crossing,” AFAD stated on its NSosyal account.

Kızılay has also intensified its operations in Gaza, providing daily hot meals to 21,000 people through its soup kitchens. The organization is accelerating the delivery of canned meat prepared during the Kurban Bayram period, currently stored in Egyptian Red Crescent warehouses, to Gaza in the coming days.

At the Derilbalah Kızılay soup kitchen, thousands of meals are prepared each day and distributed to residents in need, hospital patients and health workers. The Turkish Red Crescent said it aims to expand its capacity further with the arrival of new aid supplies, ensuring uninterrupted support in the form of hot meals, clean water and basic food assistance.