Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has provided food aid to 1,500 displaced families in Sudan amid continuing armed conflict, officials announced Sunday.

The distribution took place in camps near Port Sudan, the country’s administrative center, where many families have been forced to relocate due to ongoing violence.

A four-member AFAD humanitarian team led by Deputy President Hamza Taşdelen conducted an on-site needs assessment in coordination with the Turkish Embassy in Khartoum, facilitating the swift delivery of food assistance.

Taşdelen explained that in 2024, Türkiye dispatched two "ships of goodwill" carrying over 5,000 tons of humanitarian aid, encompassing essential items such as hygiene products, food supplies, shelter materials, medicines and medical devices.

He further highlighted that Türkiye also sent 1,000 tents and 1,000 food parcels to Sudanese refugees who had fled the conflict and sought refuge in neighboring Chad.

“During the programs conducted yesterday and today in Port Sudan, we successfully provided food assistance to 1,500 displaced families originating from various regions of Sudan,” Taşdelen said.

He emphasized that prior to the aid distribution, his team conducted thorough needs analyses on-site and indicated that ongoing humanitarian planning would be adapted in response to these assessments and evolving conditions in the field.

Türkiye’s ambassador to Khartoum, Fatih Yıldız, referenced recent distressing developments in el-Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur state, located in western Sudan.

He stated, “There have been deeply troubling events in el-Fasher over the past 10 days. These developments are being closely monitored in Türkiye, especially by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the government leadership and the Turkish public at large.”

Yıldız underlined that Türkiye has consistently prioritized the humanitarian dimension of the Sudan crisis since its outset. He noted that the AFAD delegation was in Sudan on a four-day mission aimed at assessing ongoing humanitarian needs and consulting with Sudanese officials to align expectations for forthcoming relief efforts.

“This mission also included visits to camps housing displaced persons, many of whom are from Darfur, where humanitarian aid activities were actively carried out,” Yıldız explained.

He added that this visit serves as an important reference point for Turkish nongovernmental organizations planning to expand their activities in Sudan in the near future.

“As has been the case since the beginning of the crisis, the people of Sudan will continue to witness that Türkiye stands firmly with them,” Yıldız concluded.

The conflict in Sudan has resulted in the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people, generating urgent humanitarian challenges in the region.

Türkiye’s comprehensive engagement, combining both aid delivery and diplomatic outreach, highlights its sustained commitment to alleviating the hardships faced by affected populations.