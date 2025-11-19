The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has intervened in 6,599 incidents nationwide during the first 10 months of 2025, according to data presented in the Ministry of Interior’s 2026 budget briefing.

The report detailed a wide range of emergencies, including 3,035 forest fires, 404 floods and water inundations, 382 landslides and 389 earthquakes registering a magnitude of 4 or greater. Additionally, emergency teams addressed 11 mining accidents, 16 avalanches, 78 rockfalls and 2,284 other urgent incidents.

These events resulted in 31 fatalities across the country. In the aftermath of the Feb. 6 Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes, the AFAD intensified efforts to expand its operational capacity. The agency surpassed its target of 100,000 search and rescue personnel, growing the team to 130,000 through collaboration with public institutions and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs).

To bolster its technical capabilities, the AFAD added 1,259 new vehicles to its inventory. The authority also enhanced its drone fleet, incorporating 158 drones, 88 thermal cameras and one sub-cloud unmanned aerial vehicle (BAHA) to support emergency response operations.

The data underscores Türkiye’s ongoing commitment to strengthening disaster preparedness and response infrastructure amid growing environmental challenges.

Founded in 2009, the AFAD is Türkiye’s primary agency responsible for managing disaster risk and emergency response. Operating under the Ministry of Interior, the AFAD coordinates preparedness, search and rescue and recovery efforts across the country.

The AFAD’s scope covers natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, landslides and forest fires, as well as man-made emergencies. The agency continually upgrades its capabilities by integrating advanced technologies and working closely with government bodies, local authorities and international partners to enhance disaster resilience and response effectiveness nationwide.