Türkiye has delivered a new wave of humanitarian support to Afghanistan, as the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced that the 24th "Kindness Train,” carrying 1,300 tons of emergency relief supplies for earthquake survivors, has arrived in Herat province. The shipment marks the latest phase of Türkiye’s ongoing cross-border assistance efforts responding to the humanitarian crisis triggered by recent earthquakes.

According to AFAD’s statement, the train departed Ankara on Nov. 27 and was prepared under AFAD’s coordination with support from the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) and multiple civil society organizations. Upon arrival in Herat, the train was received by Türkiye’s Consul General Tezcan Kadıoğlu, Afghan Red Crescent Society President Sheikh Sahib Delawar, and Herat Governor Maulana Islam Jar.

The relief cargo included 28,000 food parcels, 560 tons of food supplies, 550 tons of flour and 14,000 blankets, all intended to support communities struggling with severe post-earthquake conditions. With this latest shipment, Türkiye’s rail-based humanitarian deliveries to Afghanistan over the past three years have reached a cumulative 11,768 tons.

In its announcement, the AFAD emphasized that Türkiye’s humanitarian outreach continues under the leadership of the government and in cooperation with multiple partner institutions. The authority expressed condolences to the Afghan people affected by the disaster, extended prayers for those who lost their lives and wished a swift recovery to the injured.

The AFAD also conveyed appreciation to all public institutions and civil society organizations contributing to the initiative, noting that Türkiye remains committed to supporting vulnerable populations both within its borders and across regions facing humanitarian distress.