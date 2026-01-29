Sixteen-year-old Tuğba Akın from southern Türkiye's Hatay embarks on a new chapter of her life, overcoming tremendous physical and emotional challenges to pursue her passion for sports. After losing her father and sustaining serious injuries during the 2023 earthquake, Tuğba has begun playing football in the southern city of Adana, demonstrating remarkable determination and spirit.

Tuğba’s family lived in the Irmak Apartment in the Antakya district of Hatay, which collapsed during the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquake on Feb. 6, 2023. The disaster claimed many lives, including that of her father, Ahmet Akın. Tuğba was trapped under the rubble for 45 hours before being rescued by firefighters. Alongside her, her injured mother and two sisters were also pulled from the debris.

The physical toll of the disaster on Tuğba was significant. She suffered injuries across her body, including damage to her ribs, which necessitated months of medical treatment at hospitals in Izmir and Adana. Her left leg was severely damaged in the collapse and required amputation below the knee. In Adana, at the Child Wellness Center established within Çukurova University, Tuğba was fitted with a prosthetic leg, marking a critical step in her rehabilitation.

Regaining mobility was just the beginning of Tuğba’s journey. Motivated by her love of sports, she enrolled in the Amputee Football 2nd League with the Adana Amputee Disabled Sports Club. Under the mentorship of coach Murat Kaya, Tuğba adapted to playing football with her prosthesis, a testament to her resilience and drive. Now actively training and awaiting the opportunity to compete in official matches, Tuğba is fully embracing this new phase of her life.

Tuğba explained that due to head injuries, her memory of the earthquake itself is limited. Yet, her reflections on the recovery process are filled with gratitude and optimism. “Thanks to the Child Wellness Center, I received my prosthesis and started being able to do some things. It was difficult on one leg without the prosthesis. Now, with the prosthesis, I have gotten used to walking without holding onto anything. I am happy,” she said.

Tuğba’s story is also one of personal empowerment through sports. Although initially encouraged to try basketball due to her wheelchair use, a friend’s suggestion led her to football, a sport she has embraced wholeheartedly. “I feel football has reconnected me to life. Playing it gives me pleasure and is fun. I want to continue playing football,” she shared.

Balancing education with her sporting ambitions, Tuğba is a 9th-grade student with clear future goals. She aspires to become a prosecutor while continuing her football career. “I believe I can manage both. I do not want to quit football. For that reason, I continue my studies very well,” she affirmed.

Tuğba’s mother, Azime Akın, expressed profound pride and joy in her daughter’s progress. “Seeing my child stand on her feet is the best feeling for me. She was bored and frustrated during her hospital stay. Now that I see she is happy, I am very happy too. My daughter is very smart, and her teachers are proud of her. She does very well in her lessons. I am proud of my daughter,” she said.