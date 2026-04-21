Most people spend their later years planning holidays, tending gardens, or simply enjoying retirement, not digging their own graves. But in Safranbolu, northwestern Türkiye, one man has taken a markedly different approach after what he describes as a lifetime of close calls with death.

Miraç Erol, 54, a father of two who previously worked in Istanbul, returned to his hometown in 2017 seeking a quieter pace of life. Instead, his story has evolved into a striking sequence of survival against the odds.

Over the past two decades, Erol has endured three serious traffic accidents, including one that left him with a broken spine and confined to bed for nearly a year. He later survived a bear attack during a nature walk, a fall from a cliff, and, in 2025, three consecutive heart attacks.

His most recent ordeal involved two separate bee stings within a week, both of which resulted in him falling into a coma.

After recovering, although not a cat himself, Erol drew an unusual conclusion comparing his experiences to the idea that cats have nine lives. Believing he had exhausted all of his, he decided it was time to prepare for what comes next.

“They say cats have nine lives. I counted mine, and I think I’ve used them all,” he said. “So I decided to dig my grave.”

Working gradually due to his heart condition and weather conditions, Erol has already begun preparing the site himself, describing it as a practical step rather than a symbolic one.

“I’m taking it slowly,” he added. “In time, I’ll organize a gravestone as well.”

Naturally, his decision initially surprised those around him. Friends and neighbors questioned why he would take such a step at a relatively young age. However, after hearing the full extent of his experiences, reactions began to shift.

His wife, who witnessed much of his journey, ultimately came to accept his reasoning. According to Erol, she believes he has already faced more life-threatening situations than most people encounter in a lifetime.