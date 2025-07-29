Following the devastating earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6, 2023, a new artificial intelligence-supported “Disaster Emergency Unit” has been developed and was first installed in a schoolyard in Istanbul. Starting in August, these units will also be placed in public squares and designated gathering areas across the city.

Implemented with the support of the Istanbul Governor's Office and Gaziosmanpaşa District Governor's Office, the project aims to strengthen preparedness for a potential earthquake in Istanbul by introducing a new generation of disaster response containers.

Replacing the 4-square-meter orange containers used after the 1999 Gölcük Earthquake, the 12-square-meter green unit, supported by advanced technology and sustainability features, is designed to operate automatically without human intervention during a disaster. Equipped with a seismic sensor, the unit activates automatically in the event of an earthquake measuring 5.5 or higher.

The solar-powered unit includes essential resources, such as a clean water tank, a waste tank, dual-compartment toilets, first aid and search-and-rescue materials, food, blankets, and heaters. It is built to address basic survival needs during the critical first 72 hours after a disaster.

With its AI-supported system, the unit can track the inventory and expiration dates of its supplies. In school-specific versions, a secure system records the names of individuals to whom students will be released in the event of an emergency.

The first prototype of the unit has already been placed in the courtyard of Preveze Primary School in the Gaziosmanpaşa district of Istanbul.

Yasemin Küçük, an A-Class Occupational Safety Specialist working for the Gaziosmanpaşa District Directorate of National Education and the coordinator of the “Disaster-Ready School” project, shared details about the design.

Küçük explained that after a 2019 earthquake in Istanbul, they noticed new needs emerging when students had to stay outside for hours after being safely evacuated to schoolyards. She said that although no schools collapsed during the quake, the prolonged outdoor waiting highlighted the necessity for more comprehensive preparedness.

She also noted that only 574 of the orange containers, which were once widely installed following the 1999 earthquake, remain in the city. When inspecting them, they found that most were inaccessible, missing keys or lacking supplies, many of which had expired or were missing. “We realized that this couldn’t go on like this,” Küçük said. “And then a major earthquake struck, affecting 11 provinces. That’s when we designed this unit.”

She emphasized that the project was realized through public-private collaboration, with a neighborhood mukhtar securing sponsorship and the school principal offering support. “The unit is not limited to schools,” she said. “Although our first version was for students, these should be installed everywhere. It includes all the essential materials listed in the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority's (AFAD) inventory, search and rescue tools, first aid kits, firefighting equipment, hygiene supplies and food to cover the first 72 hours. This is not just a box, it’s a smart box. It produces its own energy using a solar system.”

Küçük also explained that the unit’s door opens automatically during an earthquake rather than needing a key and continued: “During an earthquake, the most critical issue is communication. Wherever this unit is installed, the state’s voice will be heard. When people shout ‘Can anyone hear me?’ the system will respond: ‘We hear you. Please proceed to gathering areas, schools, squares, or wherever Disaster Emergency Units are located.’ These areas will have lighting, power and basic necessities."

She continued: "Through the Istanbul Governorship, we’ll provide this system to the people of Istanbul. Our governor, Davut Gül, has been highly supportive. All regulatory requirements have been completed for installation in squares, schools and gathering areas. We’re moving quickly to equip Istanbul with these units before the next major disaster.”

Küçük added that the unit incorporates AI-powered features: “For example, say a school has 1,000 students. A tablet contains all their information, and every supply inside the unit is barcoded. The school principal receives early warnings when expiration dates approach, allowing products to be replaced promptly. Also, when an earthquake occurs, families will come to collect their children. But who will each child be released to? The AI-powered database contains this information. You can record the recipient’s details, ensuring there’s no risk of a child going missing or being taken by the wrong person.”

Gaziosmanpaşa’s Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa neighborhood mukhtar, Enver Çatalkaş, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying he was very pleased with the unit’s implementation and proud to be part of the initiative.