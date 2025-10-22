Artificial intelligence (AI) supported systems used in fighting forest fires help by detecting the area the fire will expand to, its growth rate and direction, making firefighting efforts more efficient.

At the Istanbul Forest Innovation Week, held under the theme “From Green Homeland to World Forestry," technological solutions in combating forest fires were also discussed.

At the event, companies developing technological equipment and systems for fighting forest fires also showcased their products.

Ahmet Dabanlı, co-founder of Başarsoft and an environmental engineer who works on forest fire prevention, talked about the technologies they have developed to fight forest fires.

Dabanlı stated that they are working on geographic information systems and trying to create added value through multiple projects, such as preventing water loss and forest fires.

He explained that they have developed AI-based software to track the course of forest fires. “After a forest fire starts, considering the type of forest, the slope of the terrain, meteorological conditions and the direction and speed of the wind, we model which way the fire will spread. We predict the area the fire will reach within one to two hours and determine which AI-supported methods can be applied to contain it and extinguish it as quickly as possible. We have developed modeling, simulation and firefighting software for this purpose," he said.

Dabanlı highlighted that the system was awarded by the United Nations last year, adding: “The system is currently actively used in the Fire Control Center of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. Users input information about fires in their regions along with field intervention data. The simulation continuously runs, showing dynamically, ‘We took this measure, based on that, where could the fire reach in an hour?’ They can see where field teams are located and observe images from other cameras and drones to facilitate firefighting efforts.”

Dabanlı said they are carrying out new studies on navigation in forest areas: “We ensure that vehicles in the forest reach the site in the fastest and most accurate way and that the results of measures taken in the field are observed more quickly. We continue developing software that makes the management of teams easier in this new era.”

He added that, as in the rest of the world, the nature of forest fires is changing in Türkiye and efforts will continue to minimize the damage of forest fires using artificial intelligence and decision-support systems.

Istanbul Forest Innovation Week started on Monday, bringing together international experts, policymakers and environmental organizations to explore sustainable forestry practices. The event, organized by the General Directorate of Forestry (OGM), features expert panels, exhibitions and international collaborations aimed at shaping a greener, smarter and more resilient future for the world’s forests.

At the opening of the event, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı emphasized Türkiye’s leadership in sustainable and technology-driven forestry practices.

He stated, “Türkiye is leading the way in global forestry innovation, setting an example for the world with its commitment to smart, sustainable forest management.”

