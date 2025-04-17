Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly being recognized as one of the most transformative technologies for humanity, on par with the impact of the internet and smartphones. Defined simply, AI is the ability of a computer to think, take action and respond as though it were human.

The AI market is projected to reach a value of $4.8 trillion by 2033. With AI’s potential continuing to unfold, experts are now turning their attention to the future, and one of the biggest events, "Machines Can See 2025," is set to take place in Dubai on April 23-24. In anticipation of this summit, interviews were held with some of the event’s leading speakers, offering valuable insights into the rapidly evolving field.

Among those contributing to the conversation was Michael Bronstein, the DeepMind professor of AI at the University of Oxford. In a recent interview, Bronstein discussed Türkiye’s role in the global AI landscape. He emphasized that Türkiye’s growing tech ecosystem, strong universities and vibrant startup community made it an ideal candidate for future AI innovation.

"Türkiye is a highly promising market for AI innovation and knowledge exchange," he said. "We see Türkiye as a place with a growing tech ecosystem, government initiatives and a robust startup community. These factors make it an ideal environment for AI development," Bronstein said.

He also noted that Türkiye’s dynamic environment makes it an ideal location for fostering real-world AI applications. "At Machines Can See, our mission is to bring together scientists, entrepreneurs, investors and policymakers to drive real-world AI applications," he stated. "Türkiye’s environment makes it a perfect candidate for future expansion. We want to highlight local talent, facilitate cross-border collaborations and strengthen the dialogue around AI ethics, responsible deployment and investment."

Bronstein mentioned that Türkiye is part of the plan for expanding regional summits and workshops, with the goal of replicating the success of Dubai. "Our vision is to replicate the success we’ve had in Dubai by creating regional summits or specialized workshops across different markets, and Türkiye is certainly on our roadmap," he said. "We are exploring how best to tailor the Machines Can See format for Türkiye – whether that’s through a full-scale summit, a strategic think-tank session or a series of targeted workshops."

In discussing how countries can advance in AI, Bronstein shared some key strategies. He explained that attracting and retaining top talent is the first critical step. "From my experience with Polynome Group and hosting the Machines Can See Summit, I’ve seen that attracting and retaining top talent is the first major step for a country aiming to excel in AI," he noted.

"Researchers, data scientists and tech entrepreneurs need a genuine reason to stay, be it through dedicated funding, an easy immigration pathway for specialists or robust research communities that encourage long-term collaboration."

However, he also emphasized that talent alone is not enough. "You also need strong infrastructure," he said. "Powerful cloud platforms or high-performance computing clusters are necessary so that teams can go beyond theory and develop truly groundbreaking applications. This kind of infrastructure is the bedrock that makes real, scalable innovation possible."

Moreover, Bronstein pointed out the importance of a supportive business ecosystem. "A supportive business ecosystem is equally crucial," he said. "Government incentives, venture capital and accelerator or incubator programs all help turn early-stage ideas into thriving companies. When entrepreneurs know they have access to funding and mentorship, they’re more likely to set down roots and build out their ventures locally."

He concluded that by combining these elements, top minds, robust computing resources and a vibrant startup environment, any country can position itself as a serious AI hub. "By combining these elements, any country can position itself as a serious AI hub and drive meaningful progress in the field," he added.

Bronstein discussed AI's transformative impact on jobs, noting that while predicting specific changes is difficult, AI will revolutionize industries from science to creativity. He stated: “I believe AI technologies will fundamentally and rapidly change the way work is done ... but I don’t believe humans will become obsolete anytime soon.” Comparing AI’s evolution to programming languages, he explained how technology has shifted from binary code to natural language-assisted coding, increasing productivity and lowering entry barriers. He added that AI will not only make humans more efficient but also create new roles, such as AI ethics supervisors and prompt engineers.

Bronstein also discussed the potential for self-taught AI experts, pointing out that there are many high-quality resources available online. He said, “There are plenty of high-quality resources out there, from free online courses offered by leading universities to YouTube videos. It is nowadays possible to become an autodidact AI expert, and I know multiple people who have followed this path.”

However, he emphasized the importance of formal education in understanding the mathematical foundations of AI, such as linear algebra, probability theory and optimization, for those aiming to develop the next generation of AI technologies. “I believe in the importance of formal and systematic education in the foundations of this field,” he said.

He argued that AI education should begin early, with basic coding and problem-solving introduced in elementary school, data-driven methods in high school, and advanced math at the university level. As AI becomes increasingly integrated into everyday life, Bronstein warned against over-reliance on the technology, fearing it could lead to a loss of essential skills. “What I am afraid of is that over-reliance on AI technology will lead to a loss of skills across civilization, much like we have lost skills that were once necessary for survival, such as riding horses or producing fire,” he noted.