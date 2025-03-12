Ataşehir Municipality in Istanbul, Türkiye, has introduced "Zabıta360," an AI-powered vehicle designed to enhance urban monitoring. Resembling Google Maps' Street View car, the vehicle has 4K cameras to scan streets and analyze high-quality images.

It also features air quality and noise measurement sensors for real-time environmental tracking. Using a 360-degree rotating tripod, it captures detailed photographs and transmits data to the municipality’s main server. During test drives across 17 neighborhoods, Zabıta360 recorded crucial data on road conditions and sidewalk obstructions.

The municipality showcased the project during its "Smart Transformation in Municipal Services" launch event at the Inal Aydınoğlu Cultural Center in Istanbul, Türkiye. Other smart city initiatives, including AtaGöz, the Smart Waste Collection System and a Virtual Assistant, were also introduced. The event provided detailed insights into the equipment and technologies used in these projects.

Ataşehir Mayor Onursal Adıgüzel emphasized that Zabıta360 was developed as part of the municipality’s smart city vision to identify and address issues reported by residents quickly. The AI-powered vehicle collects real-time data through its cameras and sensors, detecting problems such as air pollution, noise levels, sidewalk damage, overflowing waste bins and road defects.

The vehicle is integrated with the municipality’s Call Center, automatically forwarding service requests to the relevant departments, including Public Works, Cleaning Services and Parks and Gardens. Environmental issues like pollution and noise levels are reported to the Environmental Directorate. Mayor Adıgüzel highlighted that the vehicle will regularly inspect all 17 neighborhoods in Ataşehir, contributing to improved living conditions. He also noted that the municipality may expand the number of vehicles based on demand.

The event also introduced other innovative projects. "AtaGöz" employs drone and image processing technology to detect zoning violations and monitor green spaces. It is also expected to assist in disaster response. The "Virtual Assistant" project will provide residents with fast access to municipal services through an AI-powered chatbot.

The Smart Waste Collection System aims to cut waste collection costs by 50%, optimizing efficiency through real-time waste monitoring. While AtaGöz and the waste collection system are already operational, Zabıta360 and the Virtual Assistant are still in development.

Volkan Zorlu, co-founder of Algi AI, the municipality’s digital project partner, explained that the AI-equipped vehicle detects environmental issues such as litter, water accumulation and hazardous trees, immediately notifying relevant departments. The AI system analyzes problems and suggests solutions, streamlining municipal responses.

In Istanbul, Türkiye, children have shown great interest in the vehicle, often smiling and following it during test drives. Driver Önder Kaya shared that during trials in Küçükbakkalköy and Içerenköy, children enthusiastically interacted with the vehicle, asking questions and even decorating it with snowballs.