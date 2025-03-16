The Ministry of National Education (MEB) has launched the AI-supported personalized learning platform MEBI to enhance university preparation for high school students and graduates.

With 1,185,000 users already benefiting from its tailored learning approach, the platform is a key initiative under the Türkiye Century Maarif Model, prioritizing artificial intelligence in education.

Introduced on Oct. 21, 2024, MEBI offers adaptive tests, AI-driven content, and personalized study plans to support students preparing for the Higher Education Institutions Exam (YKS). It is accessible to students from grades 9 to 12, as well as graduates, providing them with an efficient and customized learning experience.

MEB data reveals the platform's widespread adoption: 271,612 ninth grade students, 159,957 tenth-grade students, 174,661 eleventh-grade students, and 235,625 12th grade students have used MEBI. Additionally, 158,330 graduates have also benefited, bringing the total number of users to 1,185,000.

MEBI is designed to provide equal learning opportunities by eliminating geographical and socioeconomic barriers. Offering free and comprehensive materials, the platform supports disadvantaged students, ensuring they have access to high-quality educational resources tailored to their needs.

Utilizing AI technology, MEBI tracks students' progress, helping them refine their study plans for better academic performance. Available on mobile devices, the platform has been downloaded 597,809 times, with 55.9% of users accessing it via smartphones, 36.3% via desktops, and 7.8% via tablets.

MEBI provides YKS-focused video lectures, question-solving exercises, and trial exams to further assist students in achieving their university goals. Since last year, 300,615 students have participated in nationwide YKS trial exams through the platform, which will continue until June.

With a total of 55,172,037 questions solved so far, MEBI is proving to be a crucial educational tool.