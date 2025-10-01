Türkiye is witnessing a significant increase in the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), with the latest official statistics revealing that nearly one in five individuals now use generative AI tools.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) has published its “Artificial Intelligence Statistics, 2025” bulletin for the first time, highlighting trends in AI usage among enterprises and individuals.

According to the report, the proportion of individuals in Türkiye who reported using generative AI reached 19.2% in 2025. This marks a notable rise as AI technologies become increasingly accessible and integrated into daily life. Gender differences in AI use were minimal, with 19.4% of men and 18.8% of women reporting usage.

Age, however, played a more significant role. The highest usage rates were observed among younger individuals, 39.4% of those aged 16-24, and 30% of the 25-34 age group reported using AI. Usage declined steadily with age, dropping to 15.5% among those aged 35-44 and reaching its lowest level among the 65-74 age group.

Education was another key factor influencing the adoption of AI. Among individuals with higher education, 36.1% reported using AI, compared to 22.8% of high school or vocational school graduates, 17.2% of primary or middle school graduates and only 2.2% of primary school graduates. Interestingly, men with minimal schooling used AI more frequently than women, whereas women outpaced men in AI adoption among those with higher education levels.

The purposes for which AI is used also vary by user group. Overall, 79.7% of AI users reported using it for personal purposes, 33.8% for professional purposes and 31.4% for formal education. Men led in personal and professional AI use, while women were more active in using AI for formal education purposes, with 36.6% compared to 26.7% for men.

Among those who do not use AI, TurkStat found that 63.3% cited a lack of need as the primary reason for not using it. Other factors included not knowing how to use AI 18.7%, being unaware of AI technologies 12.4% and concerns about privacy or security 5.5%.

On the enterprise side, AI adoption is also on the rise. TurkStat reported that 7.5% of enterprises used some form of AI technology in 2025, up from 2.7% in 2021. The size of the enterprise had a significant influence on adoption rates. Among enterprises with 10-49 employees, 6.6% used AI, while 9.6% of enterprises with 50-249 employees and 24.1% of those with 250 or more employees reported AI use. These figures demonstrate that larger enterprises are more likely to adopt AI solutions.

The type of economic activity also influenced the use of AI. Enterprises in the information and communication sector were the most active, with 47.1% using AI technologies. Finance and insurance enterprises followed at 21.1%, while enterprises involved in the repair of computers and communication equipment had a 15.2% adoption rate.

AI usage within enterprises was most common in marketing and sales, with 46.5% of enterprises reporting its use for this purpose. Other common applications included production or service processes 41.1%, research and development or innovation activities 41% and business processes and management 40%. AI use for accounting or financial management was 33.7%, ICT security 22.6% and logistics 13.6%.

For enterprises that do not yet use AI but plan to adopt it, the main barrier was a lack of relevant expertise, cited by 74.2% of respondents. High costs, at 67.4% and unclear legal responsibilities in the event of AI-related damage, at 62.4%, were also significant concerns. Overall, 9% of enterprises indicated they intend to use AI in the near future.