In Izmir, the western part of Türkiye, the industrial facilities concentrated in the districts of Aliağa, Kemalpaşa and Torbalı are cited as major contributors to air pollution.

Professor Abdurrahman Bayram, a faculty member at the Department of Environmental Engineering at Dokuz Eylül University (DEÜ), explained to the Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter that air pollution can be categorized into three primary sources: traffic, residential heating and industry.

Bayram emphasized that industrial facilities concentrated in the three districts of Izmir play a major role in air pollution, leading to deteriorated air quality in these areas. The pollution spreads via wind, affecting broader regions.

He also mentioned that increased natural gas use has helped reduce air pollution from residential heating in the city. Bayram further explained that the impact of air pollution on human health depends on the type of pollutants, their concentration and exposure duration and it varies based on age.

He noted that children, teenagers, and the elderly are more vulnerable to air pollution, saying, “Some pollutants can lose their effect quickly, while toxic substances cause long-term health problems. For example, carbon monoxide can bind with hemoglobin in the blood, preventing oxygen transport, but the effect is reversible when a person breathes clean air. Toxic pollutants, however, cause permanent damage."

Bayram stated that they have conducted studies to analyze how industrial air pollution is carried into the city center. "Dust from Aliağa is carried through Menemen to Izmir, negatively impacting acts air quality. We have verified this not only through modeling but also by chemical analysis. We have detected heavy metals from Aliağa’s industrial plants in samples collected from air quality measurement stations in Izmir,” he said.

Bayram highlighted that Türkiye's air pollution regulations are aligned with European Union standards, and in some cases, they are even stricter. He stressed the importance of regular inspections of industrial facilities to combat pollution.

He also pointed out that strict control mechanisms must be implemented to prevent further pollution, emphasizing, "The key is the consistency and deterrent nature of inspections. Pollution levels increase if industrial plants continue operating after their filter systems malfunction or are deactivated. To prevent this, tight control mechanisms must be in place."

Bayram argued that measurements for organic pollutants and carcinogenic substances are insufficient in the region, saying, "In industrial areas like Aliağa, it is a significant gap that organic pollutants are not measured. Only common pollutants such as particulate matter, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides are being tracked."

"However, substances like benzene and hydrocarbons, which are known to be carcinogenic, should also be monitored," he said.