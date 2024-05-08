Van Castle and Akdamar Island in the eastern city of Türkiye's Van, which bears traces of many civilizations and is a museum where important artifacts are exhibited, hosted nearly 55,000 local and foreign visitors in the first four months of the year.

Van, which has been home to many civilizations from the Urartians until today, attracts culture and history enthusiasts with its castles, churches and other historical buildings that have been standing for centuries.

Akdamar Island with its blossoming almond trees in spring, the blue of Lake Van and the view that integrates with the white snow cover in winter, Van Castle built by Urartu King Sarduri I on the shore of Lake Van in 840-825 B.C., and the Van Museum, where thousands of artifacts from many civilizations, especially the Urartians, are exhibited, attract the attention of local and foreign visitors.

These historical sites hosted approximately 55,000 visitors from Türkiye and abroad in the first four months of this year.

Van Museum Director Erdal Acar told Anadolu Agency (AA), that Van, which was established around the Lake Van Basin, has been an important settlement since prehistoric times due to its fertile lands and abundant water resources.

Stating that Van was home to many civilizations besides the Urartians, Acar said: "In our museum located in the north of Van Castle, artifacts belonging to many civilizations and historical ages, especially the Urartians, are exhibited. Our museum, which has the most Urartian artifacts in the world, is one of the leading museums in Türkiye in terms of its inventory and artifacts."

Emphasizing that Akdamar Island, Van Castle and the museum are the most visited archaeological sites in the city, Acar said, "In the first four months of 2024, approximately 8,500 people visited our museum, approximately 8,000 people visited Van Castle and 38,000 people visited Akdamar Island."

The museum where important artifacts are exhibited, Akdamar Island, Van, Türkiye, May 7, 2024. (AA Photos)

About 55,000 visitors from many parts of Türkiye and the world visited in total, and we expect this number to increase even more. With the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's "Heritage to the Future Project," the city will become an important tourism route.

Abdullah Tunçdemir, president of the Lake Van Basin Tourism Association, stated that Van hosts thousands of local and foreign tourists annually with its historical buildings and natural beauties.

Explaining that tourists mostly visit Akdamar Island and the church on it in the city, Tunçdemir said: "The island is one of the most frequented places for visitors. The castle and museum in the city also contain important traces and artifacts from the past of Van as well as the regional provinces. We aim to increase the tourism potential in our province. We will bring tourism to the Adır, Çarpanak and Kuzu islands and historical mosques."

Iranian tourist Javad Eiraji also stated that he preferred Van for a holiday and said: "I come to Van every year. I did not know that there were such beautiful historical places. There are many places to visit. I am amazed by its natural beauty. I invite everyone to see these places."