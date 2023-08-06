The severe grip of global warming has tightened its hold on Cilo Mountain in Hakkari, the country's second-highest peak, causing glaciers to undergo a rapid and unsettling change. The development was recently investigated by a team of scientists from Istanbul University who embarked on an expedition to the famous peak.

The discovery comes in the wake of a tragic glacier break that occurred on July 16, a consequence of the mounting glacial melt on Cilo Mountain, a majestic tectonic peak typically shrouded in an enduring cloak of ice and snow throughout the year. After the incident, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced the harrowing outcome – two lives lost and two survivors left injured in the aftermath.

This event spurred a team of experts from the Geological Engineering Department of Istanbul University, including professor Huseyin Öztürk, professor Nurullah Hanilci and faculty member Aynur Dikbaş, to ascend the slopes of Cilo Mountain on July 26 with the mission of understanding the unfolding crisis.

"For approximately 15 years, we have been committed to studying the Hakkari region. Our endeavors have encompassed workshops and research spanning mineralizations, seismicity and catastrophism. This time, however, we confronted a distinct event – a stark portrayal of the climate crisis, a transformative climate and the disquieting alteration of our environment. The glaciers, a symbol of nature's magnificence, are undeniably dwindling, receding and relinquishing their mass across the globe," Öztürk said.

Explaining the overall situation, Öztürk said: "Even the glaciers on the mountain's higher reaches have succumbed to the thaw. The resulting torrents have progressively eroded the glacier's base, rendering a profound lesson in the powerful nature of our world. Climate change has far-reaching implications, from natural disasters to food security and heightened wildfire risks. We must grapple with these uncertainties and recalibrate our actions accordingly. Even the act of walking on ice can cause damage."

Expressing the urgency of their observations, he also explained: "The glacier's transformation is a harbinger of danger. We have substantiated this with drone documentation, capturing the unsettling progression of glacial masses toward disintegration. Swift intervention is paramount to avert catastrophe."

Acknowledging the collaboration and support extended by Hakkari's Governor Idris Akbıyık, Öztürk said: "We owe gratitude to the governor, who facilitated our research in this region. Access is now limited due to evolving conditions. Our commitment to investigating such locales remains unwavering. The regression of glaciers is an evident global phenomenon, and tracing back over millions of years reveals a climatic epoch devoid of these ice formations. Our current predicament necessitates vigilant action, as glaciers inch toward an inevitable conclusion over millennia."