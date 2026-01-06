Türkiye’s Directorate General of Maritime Affairs said all crew members aboard the Turkish-owned cargo ship "HAPPY ARAS" were safely evacuated after the vessel ran aground south of the Kerch Strait in the Black Sea.

In a statement shared on the directorate’s official social media account on X on Tuesday, authorities said the ship began taking on water after drifting and grounding in the area.

The directorate said all 11 crew members including three Turkish nationals safely disembarked from the vessel under the coordination of the Main Search and Rescue Coordination Center. No injuries were reported, and all crew members are in good health.

Authorities said the situation continues to be monitored.