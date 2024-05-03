Mersin University (MEU) Director of the Yörük Culture Application and Research Center, associate professor Imran Gündüz Alptürker, stated that the interest in Yörük culture has increased due to the spindle and Nazar amulet made of yarn carried by Türkiye's first astronaut Alper Gezeravcı on his journey to space.

Alptürker told an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter that they conduct studies to preserve, protect and raise awareness of Yörük culture.

Alptürker, expressing that they conduct scientific studies to transfer Yörük culture to future generations, explained that they gifted objects related to Yörük culture to Türkiye's first astronaut Alper Gezeravcı.

Alptürker, stating that Gezeravcı also took the spindle and Nazar amulet they gifted with him on his space journey, said:

"We contacted Mr. Gezeravcı through an acquaintance and expressed our desire to present these objects. He was very happy with the idea, and we initially suggested the Nazar amulet, which he also liked. With the meticulousness of a scientist, he consulted with resource persons and decided that the Nazar amulet had high representational power. Then he was looking for the best in terms of representational power. We discussed 'What could it be?' He was also interested in the spindle."

"The objects should not exceed a total weight of 500 grams and should be of small size, made of materials that could withstand the atmosphere in space. We sent them to TÜBITAK on May 12 for preliminary examinations, and they were entered into the system. Mr. Gezeravcı then took them with him on his journey to space" she added.

Alptürker stated that Türkiye's first astronaut Alper Gezeravcı opened a door for the wider recognition of the beautiful Yörük culture.

Alptürker, explaining Gezeravcı's contribution to the recognition of Yörük culture, said: "When Mr. Gezeravcı said 'I am a Yöruk,' it already sparked interest in Yöruk culture, awareness emerged. There were both sympathetic comments and aroused curiosity on social media. Mr. Gezeravcı's contribution was immense in creating this awareness. In this sense, we are grateful."

Alptürker expressed that they will develop projects to compile and document Yöruk culture, and added that they aim to spread the culture of Yörüks to a wider area using the advantages of the digital world.